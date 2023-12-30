In Aspen's saturated celebrity scene during this time of the year, Rihanna has etched her own style statement during her visit to the ski town.

Rihanna's fashion exploration unfolded at Kemo Sabe, the upscale western-wear store renowned for its extravagantly priced cowboy hats — a distinctive choice favored by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

In a nod to the insider culture, Rihanna left the store with a bold Dark Brown Beaver Hat priced at $895 and a matching pair of Kemo Sabe Old Gringo Blue Suede Tall Cowgirl Boots sold at $575.

Although she may not have been hitting the slopes just yet, Rihanna radiated an unmistakable readiness to take on the town.

Joining her on this shopping escapade were partner A$AP Rocky, along with their children, RZA and Riot, and an unexpected companion, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. The crossover likely stemmed from Rihanna's known admiration for the reality show.

To complement her Aspen look, Rihanna embraced a casual yet stylish coordinate — a grey hoodie beneath a white blazer, paired with baggy jeans and a turquoise belt. The ensemble was rounded off with a plush Louis Vuitton accessory, showcasing the beauty mogul's unique fashion sensibilities.

Post-Kemo Sabe, Rihanna ventured to the FWRD pop-up shop in Aspen, a well-known celebrity hotspot. With Kendall Jenner recently gracing the location as FWRD's creative director, the pop-up shop has solidified its status as a go-to destination for the stars.