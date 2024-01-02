$34 Million Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Texas H-E-B Location

As we bid farewell to 2023, Texas welcomed a fortunate jackpot winner just in time.

The Texas Lottery announced that a winning ticket for the December 30 drawing, securing a substantial $34 million jackpot, remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, January 2, according to an official statement.

The winning Lotto Texas ticket was purchased at the Austin H-E-B located at 7025 Village Center Drive, Austin, Texas 78731.

Despite the total jackpot amounting to $34 million, the ticket holder chose the cash value option at the time of purchase, resulting in an estimated cash value of $20.2 million before taxes.

This occurrence marks the fourth unclaimed million-dollar Texas Lottery prize since November, including two unclaimed wins from December and a $2 million Powerball prize from the first draw of the new year.

Gary Grief, a spokesperson for the Texas Lottery, urged the potential winner to exercise caution, "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

Claimants have a 180-day window from the drawing date to assert their winnings. Otherwise, the funds revert to the Texas Lottery.