$6.1 Million 'The Pick' Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store

Prosperity has swept all through the West Valley, courtesy of a recent announcement made by the Arizona Lottery.

The elation stems from the disclosure that the winning ticket for Monday's "The Pick" drawing was sold at a Goodyear Safeway grocery store near the junction of Litchfield Road and Indian School Road, instantly turning an unsuspecting individual into a newfound millionaire.

The magical combination of numbers that secured this windfall was 1-9-16-22-28-42.

The celebration doesn't end there, as three more individuals joined the ranks of winners with $50,000 each in Monday's Powerball drawing.

The fortuitous locations that dispensed these prizes were identified as a Circle K in Wickenburg, a Safeway in Glendale, and Last Stop Travel in White Hills, near the Arizona-Nevada border. Their fortunes were sealed by the numbers 12, 21, 42, 44 and 49, with the Powerball number adding to the allure at 1.

Not to be overshadowed, a separate stroke of luck showered a $50,000 Powerball win on Saturday, originating from a Circle K near 7th Street and Carefree Highway in Phoenix. The enchanting sequence of numbers that orchestrated this stroke of fortune included 10, 11, 26, 27 and 34, with the Powerball number standing prominently at 7.