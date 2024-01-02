Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Restaurant For Fried Chicken In New Mexico

There exists hole-in-the-wall treasures which redefine fried chicken perfection.

These unassuming restaurants are "all are welcome" establishments praised for locally sourced chicken and secret batter blends, creating a mixture of flavors that keeps diners coming back. After all, the best bites can hide behind unremarkable fronts.

Cheapism revealed the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every U.S. state for fried chicken:

"When it comes to restaurants, looks can be deceiving. Great food can come from almost any kitchen, whether the restaurant is fancy or not. It's the unassuming spots that often prepare some of the best fried chicken, maybe because fried chicken is an unassuming dish itself. We examined customer reviews and expert recommendations to find fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere. Next time you're in the mood for Southern-style fried chicken, check out these hole-in-the-wall joints, walk-up windows, drive-thrus, truck stops, and gas stations for a bucket of fried goodness — and maybe a side of potatoes while you're at it."

In New Mexico, the best lowkey fried chicken joint is Big Daddy's Diner in Cloudcroft:

"Located in the Lincoln National Forest near a camping and resort area, Big Daddy's Diner gets a lot of tourists and visitors. They all get to enjoy country cooking in a restaurant that feels like a home inside, with lots of knick-knacks and photos on the walls. The fried chicken is called Henny Penny here, and it's got a lightly colored coating that's flecked with spices and served alongside wedge 'taters.'"