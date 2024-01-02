Crucial Update On Harbaugh, NFL Speculation After CFB Playoff Final Berth

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to still be considering a potential return to the NFL amid his team's berth in the College Football Playoff Final, according to ESPN NFL insider and University of Michigan alum Adam Schefter.

Harbaugh, who played quarterback at Michigan and in the NFL and coached the San Francisco 49ers before returning to his alma mater in 2015, hasn't signed a reported 10-year, $125 million contract extension that would make him college football's highest-paid coach and recently hired agent Don Yee, who has not ties to the NFL.

"Let's just look at it in basic facts," Schefter said during an appearance on 'the Pat McAfee Show' while wearing a Michigan shirt. "He's hired an agent, Don Yee, who has deep NFL connections. He's got Michigan one game away from a national championship. Whether or not he wins it, I believe the NFL will help dictate or determine whether or not he goes.

"If there's a team out there that really wants him, that makes a really compelling offer, my sense is that he would be interested, absolutely, in listening and entertaining that offer no matter what happens [during the College Football Playoff National Championship Final] next Monday night. That's my opinion."