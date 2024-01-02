Crucial Update On Harbaugh, NFL Speculation After CFB Playoff Final Berth
By Jason Hall
January 2, 2024
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to still be considering a potential return to the NFL amid his team's berth in the College Football Playoff Final, according to ESPN NFL insider and University of Michigan alum Adam Schefter.
Harbaugh, who played quarterback at Michigan and in the NFL and coached the San Francisco 49ers before returning to his alma mater in 2015, hasn't signed a reported 10-year, $125 million contract extension that would make him college football's highest-paid coach and recently hired agent Don Yee, who has not ties to the NFL.
"Let's just look at it in basic facts," Schefter said during an appearance on 'the Pat McAfee Show' while wearing a Michigan shirt. "He's hired an agent, Don Yee, who has deep NFL connections. He's got Michigan one game away from a national championship. Whether or not he wins it, I believe the NFL will help dictate or determine whether or not he goes.
"If there's a team out there that really wants him, that makes a really compelling offer, my sense is that he would be interested, absolutely, in listening and entertaining that offer no matter what happens [during the College Football Playoff National Championship Final] next Monday night. That's my opinion."
Last month, Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Los Angeles Chargers "have interest" in hiring Harbaugh, who coached the 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and made the playoffs during his first three seasons, which included a Super Bowl berth in 2012. The Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders are the only teams that currently have head coaching vacancies and more teams could have openings after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season.
Harbaugh, 59, is one win away from leading Michigan to its first national championship since 1997, having won three consecutive Big Ten Conference titles, the latest of which coincided with a controversial 2023 season. The University of Michigan agreed to the Big Ten Conference's three-game suspension of Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season amid allegations of a sign-stealing scheme.
The Big Ten did, however, specify that it had no evidence of Harbaugh being aware of fired former staffer Connor Stalions' sign-stealing scheme.