Playboi Carti Teams Up With Travis Scott For New Song 'BACKR00MS'

Hours before their latest collaboration dropped, Carti tapped rapper Blackhaine to announce the song's arrival on Opium's Instagram page. This the fourth time Carti and Scott have teamed up together on wax. They previously joined forces for Scott's stand-out hit from his UTOPIA album "FE!N."



"BACKR00MS" is also the fourth single Carti from his forthcoming album Music that he's dropped within the past month. He launched his promo run for the album at the top of December by teasing his song "Ur The Moon" and releasing his single "Different Day" on Opium's IG account. He dropped his Kanye West-produced hit "2024" a week later, and followed up with his other banger "H00dByAir."



As of this report, there's still no confirmed release date for Playboi Carti's album, but fans believe it could drop this month. Watch his new video for "BACKR00MS" featuring Travis Scott below.

