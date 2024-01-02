Tennessee Eatery Serves The Best 'Cheap' Steak In The Entire State

When you think of a delicious, juicy steak dinner, you may imagine a fancy steakhouse with sky-high prices to match — but that's not always the case. Fortunately for those who may be on a budget, you don't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money for incredible steak. Cheapism search around the country for the best cuts of steak that "don't have to break the bank," compiling a list of the best "cheap" steak in every state.

According to the site, the best affordable steak in all of Tennessee can be found at Franklin Chop House. This Nashville-area eatery has a 4.5 star Google rating and over 1,000 reviews, so customers clearly enjoy visiting this delicious steakhouse. Franklin Chop House is located at 1101 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Travelers will want to remember this restaurant, located not far from Interstate 65. The Franklin Chop House is roundly praised for its consistent quality and friendly service. A hand-cut, 8-ounce top sirloin sells for $22 and a 10-ounce cut will run you $24. A 12-ounce New York strip is listed for $28, while a 12-ounce rib-eye can be had for $30."

To see more of the best cheap steak around the country, check out the full list at blog.cheapism.com.