Tennessee Eatery Has The 'Most Memorable Dining Experience' In The State

When choosing a restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, most people base their decision on the price or variety of menu options. Sometimes, however, you may want to make an evening out of it and have a truly unique experience. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the restaurant in each state providing the "most memorable dining experience" and serving "unforgettable eats."

So where can you have the most memorable dining experience in all of Tennessee?

Arcade Restaurant

This Memphis staple not only offers an unforgettable meal in the vintage diner, but it has also been named one of the best classic diners in the entire country. It was even a popular spot for one of the biggest music legends in history! The Arcade Restaurant is located at 540 South Main Street in Memphis.

Here's what the site had to say:

"If it's good enough for the King of Rock and Roll, then it's good enough for us. This gloriously retro joint — the oldest still-operating restaurant in Memphis — was a favorite of Elvis Presley, who loved to order the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich. Drop by, sit in an electric blue booth once occupied by Presley, and pick your own top choice from a menu of sandwiches, pizzas, and milkshakes."

