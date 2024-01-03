Fat Joe & Pitbull Jokes Flood Social Media Amid Jada Pinkett Smith's Selfie
By Tony M. Centeno
January 3, 2024
People on social media went all the way in on Jada Pinkett-Smith's first selfie of 2024 all because she reminded them of Fat Joe and Pitbull.
On Tuesday, January 2, Will Smith's wife uploaded a photo of herself rocking gold aviator sunglasses, a gold and white bubble jacket and white jean leg warmers. Jada attempted to shine light on her outfit, however, fans instantly saw a skinny Joey Crack and the Miami artist instead. Her look was so uncanny that Fat Joe was the top trending topic on X/Twitter.
"Congrats to Fat Joe on his continued weight loss journey," one user wrote.
The jokes about Jada's look flooded timelines across multiple social media platforms throughout the day. Some people said Joe and Jada looked like they are related while others said the actress looked like a slimmer Joe "on Ozempic." Since Jada's name was nowhere to be seen on the trending list, some fans thought something bad happened to Joe, but they were relieved when they saw the discourse.
"Saw Fat Joe trending and expected the worst," one user wrote. "Relieved to see that it is just Jada Pinkett with her 2024 Halloween costume already on lock."
It was the first time fans saw Jada in the golden outfit following weeks of discussion about her book "Worthy." In it, Jada confirmed that she and her husband Will Smith had been separate for at least seven years. Not longer after the book was released, Jada said that she has no plans to leave Will's side, especially after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and was accused of having a sexual encounter with actor Duane Martin.
Check out more reactions to Jada Pinkett Smith's selfie below.
Damn I thought this was Fat Joe at first glance https://t.co/MHRgee9fQJ— Kim. (@_KimChanel_) January 2, 2024
I thought Fat Joe got his hands on some ozempic https://t.co/W2nwuhUXrF— Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) January 2, 2024
I knew that was Fat Joe 😂 pic.twitter.com/sZkEV2W1t5— Taemoney434 (@taemoney434) January 3, 2024
Proud of Fat Joe 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/apoJtKpt6Q— RayRay (@rayrock90) January 2, 2024
When I found out why Jada, Pitbull, and Fat Joe were trending….. pic.twitter.com/HiuAaaQiZz— ✨BIG SUNNY ✨ (@sunnythacreator) January 2, 2024
Everyone confusing her with Pitbull and fat Joe and then there's me seeing a malnourished version of Raymond Reddington😂 https://t.co/MlwF8ziHap— MUTUA.B (@Mutuabrian_M) January 3, 2024
All of us finding out it’s not Pitbull or Fat Joe it’s just Jada Pinkett-Smith pic.twitter.com/jsf9UE6JPL— 𝐊𝐞𝐧 (@kenspicee) January 2, 2024
This not Pitbull ?? https://t.co/lBPpLlKhsH— BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) January 2, 2024