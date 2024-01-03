The jokes about Jada's look flooded timelines across multiple social media platforms throughout the day. Some people said Joe and Jada looked like they are related while others said the actress looked like a slimmer Joe "on Ozempic." Since Jada's name was nowhere to be seen on the trending list, some fans thought something bad happened to Joe, but they were relieved when they saw the discourse.



"Saw Fat Joe trending and expected the worst," one user wrote. "Relieved to see that it is just Jada Pinkett with her 2024 Halloween costume already on lock."



It was the first time fans saw Jada in the golden outfit following weeks of discussion about her book "Worthy." In it, Jada confirmed that she and her husband Will Smith had been separate for at least seven years. Not longer after the book was released, Jada said that she has no plans to leave Will's side, especially after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and was accused of having a sexual encounter with actor Duane Martin.



Check out more reactions to Jada Pinkett Smith's selfie below.