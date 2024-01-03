Matt Skiba Reveals The One Thing He Regrets From His Time With Blink-182

Matt Skiba's seven-year run with blink-182 came to an end in 2022, but the Alkaline Trio frontman, who took Tom DeLonge's place after he left the band in 2015, has no hard feelings against his former bandmates. He reflected on his time with blink during a visit to the Tuna on Toast with Stryker podcast.

“It ran its course. When those guys first asked me to join the band, I thought they were on acid, thinking that that was gonna fly," Skiba admitted. "And it did somehow. I mean it’s like, wow people are actually coming out to see this thing and a lot of people are buying the record and responding really positively to it.”

"I think everyone is glad that Tom is back," he added. "But I’m really thankful for those guys and for the work that we did.”

Though he has fond memories during his time in blink, Skiba did divulge the one regret he had while in the band. “My buddy Greg Teal, one of my best friends, ran Hurley (clothing company) at the time. I wasn’t even thinking about it but I was wearing Hurley shit [to rehearsal]. And I forgot that Blink was like the Hurley band forever,” he said, recalling his first photoshoot with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. “So when I showed up to practice, I’ve got a baseball hat on and this Hurley T-shirt, and everyone was like, ‘What the f***?’ Like, ‘You f***ing poser! You’re trying to be Tom!’ and I was like, ‘I didn’t know we were going to take a picture.'”

“We took a picture against the door, the loading dock, and I’ve got my dopey Hurley shirt on, clueless to how that would read,” he continued. “But that was the one thing where kids were like, ‘Dude, don’t do that.’ I’m like, ‘Do what? Oh, right.’ If I would have thought of it, I probably might have changed T-shirts, just because I don’t want to be that guy. So that was the one thing [I’d take back].”

DeLonge rejoined blink-182 in 2022 and released a new album, ONE MORE TIME..., last year. They hit the road on a worldwide reunion tour and that will continue this year.