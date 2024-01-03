Rachel Lindsay Interview Resurfaces After Divorce From Bryan Abasolo

Since yesterday's (Jan. 2nd) news of Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's divorce, a previous interview of Lindsay's has resurfaced. During her appearance on The Viall Files podcast on December 21st, Lindsay alluded to problems in her marriage with Abasolo.

“Bryan is a sole practitioner [and] he leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9 o’clock, 9:30 [at night] sometimes. It’s just him by himself," Lindsay said of her ex-husband's work schedule per Page Six. "Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time… and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events. So, we’re just in two totally different places.”

She also shared that working together didn't work for them. “We don’t and we learned that! You gotta protect the marriage and we just don’t work well together,” Lindsay admitted. “Not every couple can do that.”

Weeks after the interview, People reported that Lindsay and Abasolo filed for divorce in Los Angeles and documents obtained by the outlet revealed the date of separation as Sunday, December 31st, and cited the reason for their split as "irreconcilable differences." Abasolo took to Instagram to release a statement on their separation.

"If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family," he wrote on Tuesday, January 2nd. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."