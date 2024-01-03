What makes a meal a memorable experience? Is it the atmosphere, like a cozy coffeeshop whipping up a quick but tasty breakfast or fine dining restaurant offering the perfect backdrop for a special occasion? Perhaps it's the food, delicious plates promising incredible bites, or the service, ranging from helpful and friendly to being treated like you're being reunited with a long-lost family member. Maybe it's some combination of all three that makes a meal one you will always remember.

LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best "bucket-list food experience," rounding up "the very best gourmet experiences each state has to offer, highlighting the dishes, drinks, and delicacies everyone should try at least once."

According to the site, the best bucket list food experience in Ohio is to discover the unique dish that is Cincinnati chili. If you've somehow managed to avoid learning about this Buckeye State favorite, order a dish at places like Skyline Chili, Empress Chili or Gold Star Chili (or even other local establishment) to see what the hype is all about!

This is what LoveFood had to say:

"You can't leave the Queen City without trying its classic chili. For the full experience, order it 'three way' — which means a heap of spaghetti is covered in special-recipe chili and buried under a pile of grated Cheddar. You can also have it 'four way,' with diced onions or beans, or 'five way,' with both. Get yours at no-fuss joint Skyline Chili, with locations across the city, or Price Hill Chili, if you'd prefer somewhere independent."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best bucket-list food experiences around the country.