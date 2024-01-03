What makes a meal a memorable experience? Is it the atmosphere, like a cozy coffeeshop whipping up a quick but tasty breakfast or fine dining restaurant offering the perfect backdrop for a special occasion? Perhaps it's the food, delicious plates promising incredible bites, or the service, ranging from helpful and friendly to being treated like you're being reunited with a long-lost family member. Maybe it's some combination of all three that makes a meal one you will always remember.

LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best "bucket-list food experience," rounding up "the very best gourmet experiences each state has to offer, highlighting the dishes, drinks, and delicacies everyone should try at least once."

According to the site, the best bucket list food experience in Wisconsin is to celebrate the yummy treat that is cheese curds. If you've somehow managed to avoid trying these delicious little bites, it's time to see what the hype is all about. This is the dairy state after all!

This is what LoveFood had to say:

"Wisconsin is famous for its cheese — especially its wonderfully fresh, squeaky cheese curds, which come either deep-fried or doused in gravy. Cheese fiends should make time to visit a dairy farm in Wisconsin; many are open to the public, offering demos and tastings, and the Door County Creamery is a favorite. There's also an annual Cheese Curd Festival in Ellsworth."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best bucket-list food experiences around the country.