The Most Memorable Bucket-List Food Experiences In Texas

There are a handful of eateries that everyone is dying to try, not only to say that we were able to cross them off of our bucket lists, but also because they are so in demand that we would be considered lucky to have had the opportunity to experience them.

Discover the best bucket-list food experience in every state in the U.S. with Love Food:

“Whether you’d prefer to feast on barbecue at a hole-in-the-wall joint, sip your way through fine wine regions, or take a bite of history at a centuries-old bolthole, the US offers fantastic food-fueled experiences at every turn. From Alabama to Wyoming, we've rounded up the very best gourmet experiences each state has to offer, highlighting the dishes, drinks, and delicacies everyone should try at least once.”

In Texas, you want to “eat Tex-Mex” in San Antonio:

“San Antonio is a majority Hispanic city, and it has a tempting food scene to match its rich cultural heritage. All over the city you’ll find delectable Tex-Mex dishes, from sizzling steak fajitas to queso dip and enchiladas. You can fill up on all of these favorites at amazing Mexican restaurants like La Fonda on Main (which opened way back in 1932), and the modern and cheerful Los Azulejos.”

You also want to “join the line” at Franklin Barbecue:

“No place is more lauded for its barbecue than Texas, and there are several cult restaurants across the state. Among the most famous is Franklin Barbecue in Austin, which regularly graces TV screens, magazine spreads, and ‘best of’ lists. It's also known for its very long lines, with people willing to wait for hours for melt-in-the-mouth brisket and sides like potato salad, slaw, and pinto beans, too.”