Billy Joel Adds New Dates To 2024 Tour With Stevie Nicks and Sting

By Katrina Nattress

January 5, 2024

Billy Joel In Concert - Nashville, TN
Photo: Getty Images North America

Billy Joel is extending his 2024 tour before it even starts. The Piano Man is hitting the road with Stevie Nicks and Sting on select dates for a trek that includes the final date of his record-breaking decade-long Madison Square Garden residency.

The new dates include solo headlining gigs in Seattle on May 24 and Denver on July 12th, as well as a June 21 concert with Nicks at Chicago's Soldier Field and a September 27 show with Sting at St Louis' Busch Stadium.

See Joel's full 2024 itinerary below.

Billy Joel 2024 Tour Dates

01/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/24 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %

02/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/09 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

03/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %

04/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

06/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

07/12 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium %

% = w/ Sting

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks

Billy JoelStevie NicksSting
