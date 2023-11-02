Billy Joel Reveals Final Date Of Madison Square Garden Residency

Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden residency is officially coming to an end after ten record-breaking years.

The artist shared a release on Thursday (November 2) that revealed the final date of his historic sold-out monthly residency at "The World’s Most Famous Arena." Per the release, The Piano Man will conclude his decade-long Madison Square Garden residency on July 25, 2024.

Fans initially expected the residency to end in June 2024 until Joel extended the schedule with an additional July date. The two residency dates left for 2023 (one in November and one in December) have already been sold out. Presale tickets for the final residency show will go on sale to Citi card members only on November 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET. General tickets will be offered on November 10 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A 10-year residency is not the first record that Joel has set at the iconic venue. The New York native, commonly referred to as Mr. Long Island, broke a record for the “most consecutive performances by any artist” in 2006. A banner was hung in The Garden rafters to commemorate this achievement. Seven years later, Joel was named "Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise," and broke his own record for the "most consecutive performances by any artist" again in 2015, earning another banner.