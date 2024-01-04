WATCH: Police Bust Colorado Burglar Trying To Use Uber As Getaway Driver
By Zuri Anderson
January 4, 2024
Police in Colorado busted a suspected burglar trying to flee the crime scene with an Uber ride, and it was all caught on camera.
Officers with the Wheat Ridge Police Department responded to a burglary call at Blue Sky Plumbing on December 28, according to a press release on Facebook. A 911 caller told authorities they spotted a hole in the fence and had security footage of a man stealing tools from the business.
Cops made contact with an Uber driver, who was waiting to pick up a customer named Jose from the shop. Body camera footage shows officers intercepted the man as he approached the vehicle. The suspect initially denied looking for his Uber ride and provided a false name, police claim.
The alleged burglar appeared to back away from officers, prompting authorities to grab and later detain him. After searching the suspect's backpack, they reportedly found over $8,600 worth of Milwaukee brand tools.
14 News said the man was later identified as Jose Guadalupe Perez-Gallardo, who was booked into Jefferson County jail on several charges, including larceny, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.
"It may not be the best idea to have an Uber pick you up AT the crime scene," officers remarked.
Suspect intercepted trying to Uber away from crime scene
It may not be the best idea to have an Uber pick you up AT the crime scene. Thursday night, Wheat Ridge Police Officers responded to a burglary call at Blue Sky Plumbing, after a 911 caller saw a hole in the fence and advised they had security footage of a man stealing tools. Our officers got on scene quickly and contacted an Uber driver who was waiting in the area. The driver said he was picking up a man named Jose at Blue Sky Plumbing, and his passenger was walking to the car. Wheat Ridge Police Officers intercepted the man, who provided a fake name and were able to find a backpack with more than $8,600 worth of Milwaukee brand tools. The suspect was taken back to the police department, where fingerprint scanners confirmed his real identity. We’ll be recommending a felony theft charge, along with six misdemeanor charges to our partners at the First Judicial DA's Office of Colorado.Posted by Wheat Ridge Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023