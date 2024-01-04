WATCH: Police Bust Colorado Burglar Trying To Use Uber As Getaway Driver

Police in Colorado busted a suspected burglar trying to flee the crime scene with an Uber ride, and it was all caught on camera.

Officers with the Wheat Ridge Police Department responded to a burglary call at Blue Sky Plumbing on December 28, according to a press release on Facebook. A 911 caller told authorities they spotted a hole in the fence and had security footage of a man stealing tools from the business.

Cops made contact with an Uber driver, who was waiting to pick up a customer named Jose from the shop. Body camera footage shows officers intercepted the man as he approached the vehicle. The suspect initially denied looking for his Uber ride and provided a false name, police claim.

The alleged burglar appeared to back away from officers, prompting authorities to grab and later detain him. After searching the suspect's backpack, they reportedly found over $8,600 worth of Milwaukee brand tools.

14 News said the man was later identified as Jose Guadalupe Perez-Gallardo, who was booked into Jefferson County jail on several charges, including larceny, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

"It may not be the best idea to have an Uber pick you up AT the crime scene," officers remarked.