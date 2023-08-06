Video Shows Burglar Giving Golden Retriever Belly Rub, Stealing $1,300 Bike
By Jason Hall
August 6, 2023
A video shared by the San Diego Police Department shows a burglar petting a golden retriever while stealing its owner's $1,300 electric bicycle.
The incident took place at approximately 10:40 p.m. on July 15, according to the department. An unknown white male entered the garage of a home in the Pacific Beach neighborhood and left with a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bike, which features '8-ball' caps on its tires, an '8-ball' logo on its frame "and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern."
The golden retriever followed the man as he attempted to take the bike, at which point the man began petting the dog and rubbing its stomach before exiting the garage.
The San Diego Police Department needs YOUR help in identifying a burglary suspect. On July 15, 2023, at approximately 10:40 pm, an unknown white male suspect entered a garage in the Pacific Beach neighborhood. The individual made off with a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle valued at approximately $1,300. This isn't your average bike; it's distinct, featuring “8-ball” caps on the tire valves, an "8-ball" logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern. In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage. The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack. Do you recognize this person or the stolen bike? Can you provide any details that may assist in identifying the suspect? Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable. 👮♂️Please send us a message if you have any information. Together, we can ensure that San Diego remains a safe and secure place to live. #SanDiego #SDPD #BikeTheft #PacificBeach #MissionBeach #ElectraBicyclePosted by San Diego Police Department on Thursday, August 3, 2023
"Where's your dad? Your dad should not leave the garage door open," the burglar said to the dog in the video shared by the department. "You got too much s**t, how do you have so much s**t in your house? Why do you have all this stuff? Dude, you might be the coolest dog ever."
The man then got on the bike and pedaled away, at which point the dog paused for several seconds before chasing after him.
'We are still looking for the subject. That's why we advertised this on social media, but hopefully, we can get some tips from the public,' said San Diego Police Department Lt. Brian Brecht via Daily Mail.