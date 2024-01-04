Elvis Hologram Show Set To Premiere This Year

Elvis Presley is getting the hologram treatment with a show billed as "Elvis Evolution." The “immersive concert experience” brings the King of Rock and Roll back to life using AI and hologram technology.

A life-sized digital hologram of Elvis, created from home video footage and personal photos, “will perform iconic moments in musical history" in London later this year. The show is a collaboration between the late star's estate, Authentic Brands Group and immersive entertainment company Layered Reality.

“Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley," Layered Reality chief executive Andrew McGuinness said in a statement. “Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it. It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

"Elvis Evolution" is slated to premiere in London in 2024, but details have yet to be announced. After its initial launch, future versions of the show plan to open in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.