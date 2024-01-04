Javelina Bites 68-Year-Old Woman Attempting To Save Her Dogs From Attack

In southern Arizona, a 68-year-old woman fell victim to a javelina attack while her dogs clashed with the animal, wildlife officials reported.

The javelina bit her on the shin, leading to her hospitalization in Willcox for the injuries incurred during the incident, disclosed by the Arizona Game & Fish Department on January 2 through X, formerly known as Twitter.

The episode underscored the challenge javelinas face in distinguishing between dogs and coyotes, natural predators. Wildlife officials issued a public advisory, urging caution for dog walkers encountering javelinas and recommending an immediate change of direction. Pearce, the location of the incident, is approximately 85 miles southeast of Tucson.

Javelinas, despite a pig-like appearance, belong to the peccary family, originating from South America, clarified by the Arizona Game & Fish. Weighing between 40 to 60 pounds in adulthood with salt and pepper coloring, javelinas possess a keen sense of smell but poor eyesight, according to Arizona State Parks & Trails.

Commonly known as "hoofed raiders of the night," javelinas are not exclusive to Arizona, being found in Texas, New Mexico, Mexico and Argentina.

Javelina-human encounters, especially in Tucson, occur every three to six months due to mistaken identity, as the animals perceive dogs as potential threats.