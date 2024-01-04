Rage Against The Machine Break Up Again Before Rescheduling Reunion Shows

Rage Against the Machine are breaking up — again. Drummer Brad Wilk broke the disappointing news on Instagram Wednesday (January 4).

“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all of the canceled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further," he wrote. "So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim [Commerford], Zack [de la Rocha], Tom [Morello], and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

“I am sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen,” Wilk added. “I really wish it was…”

The news comes after RATM canceled a slew of reunion shows in 2022 due to singer Zack de la Rocha tearing his Achilles. Fans were hoping for dates to get rescheduled, but it looks like that isn't going to happen. See Wilk's post below.