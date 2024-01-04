State Government Buildings Hit With Bomb Threats For Second Straight Day

For the second day in a row, government buildings across the country were forced to evacuate after receiving bomb threats. In a post on X, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed that multiple buildings received bomb threats on Thursday (January 4).

"Multiple threats have been received across the state. Precautionary measures are being taken at all locations. Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local Crime Stoppers, police or sheriff's department, or the FBI," the department wrote.

Some of the buildings that received the threats included the Mississippi State Capitol, the Supreme Court, and the Tax Collector's Office. According to WLBT, the threats were also sent to courthouses and county government buildings across the state.

The buildings were evacuated and have since reopened after no evidence of bombs or explosive devices was found.

In Florida, the Fifth District Court of Appeal was briefly evacuated following a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax. The hoax threats also forced officials to evacuate the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas.

"The FBI is aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a state Capitol building is made," the FBI said in a statement. "The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk."

"While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention," the statement continued.