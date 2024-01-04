Trump, Clinton Among Notable Names Included In Initial Epstein Documents

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were reportedly both among the names mentioned in newly unsealed court documents related to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, however, were not accused of any wrongdoing, according to USA TODAY.

Clinton was reported to have flown aboard Epstein's private plane and was listed in the documents multiple times, which included being the topic of an argument over the credibility of a witness who claimed to have seen him when she was a guest of Epstein. Trump was also named in a document, which included an Epstein quote in which he said he would invite the then-real estate mogul to join him at a casino, however, one witness claimed she wasn't asked to engage in sexual relations with Trump.

Prince Andrew of Great Britain and prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, both of whom have publicly denied allegations against them, were also mentioned in the initial round of Epstein-related documents.

"The Epstein list and guilt by association," Dershowitz wrote on his X account.

Dershowitz also claimed that the accuser who identified him "has now stated categorically that she may have misidentified" him with another person during an appearance on FOX News.

"I never met her, never heard of her, never spoke to her," Dershowitz said via USA TODAY.

Other names mentioned in the initial unsealed documents include billionaire hedge fund founder Glenn Dubin, former Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexner and late former modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. The majority of the initial unsealed documents stem from a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, and more are reportedly expected to be released on Thursday (January 4).