Zac Efron Opens Up About His Romantic First Kiss

Zac Efron is recalling his first kiss and it sounded pretty cinematic. During a recent interview with W, The Iron Claw actor was asked about a few of his "firsts" and revealed that his very first kiss took place in a tree house. "We played spin the bottle. It was her birthday, and a bunch of us climbed up to the tree house. There were candles—it was pretty cool," he shared.

The High School Musical heartthrob went on to reveal who his "cinematic crush" was growing up. "Tia Carrere from Wayne’s World," he shared. "I loved her. She just seemed like a rock star."

He also looked back to the first acting job he booked. "I think it was an episode of ER. Maura Tierney, who plays my mom in The Iron Claw, saved me," Efron recalled. "My character had a bad gunshot wound and was tossed on the sidewalk in front of the hospital. Maura rescued me, and they pulled the bullet out. I’m pretty sure I died."