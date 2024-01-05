Green Day Channel Black Sabbath In Final Preview Of 'Saviors'

Green Day is giving fans one more preview off Saviors before it comes out later this month. "One Eyed Bastard" is a song about revenge that was birthed from a Black Sabbath-inspired riff.

"One Eyed Bastard started off as just a riff that I had -- a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff. Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong explained in a statement. “That’s the thing about nostalgia, sometimes you think, “That was an awful time.” Everybody’s got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts -- it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting.”

The new track marks the fourth single off Saviors following "Dilemma," "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!"

Saviors is slated for a January 19 release. To celebrate, iHeartRadio is giving away 200 copies of an exclusive vinyl for free to listeners who enter the contest by listening to any iHeartRadio ALT station via the free iHeartRadio app from January 15th through January 28th. Green Day plans to hit the road in support of the album later this year.

Listen to "One Eyed Bastard" below.