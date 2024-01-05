Pearl Jam has been teasing a new album for a while now, and though it's still yet to be officially announced Mike McCready gave fans an update on when to expect new music and let them know what they can expect sonically during an interview with Classic Rock.

“I’m hoping it’s gonna come out [in 2024],” the guitarist divulged. “We have a bunch of songs tracked. We worked with Andrew Watt, who’s a younger pop producer-type guy, but he’s really a rock guy at heart — I think we’re his favorite band. When we were in the studio with him this past year, he really kicked our a***s, got us focused and playing, song after song.”

“There’s the melody and energy of the first couple of records," he added. "Andrew pushed us to play as hard and melodic and thoughtful as we’ve done in a long time. I feel like Matt Cameron’s drumming has elements of what he did in Soundgarden.”

McCready also compared his contributions to work he did with the late Chris Cornell. “For better or worse, you’re gonna hear a lot more lead guitar from me, stuff I haven’t done in a long time," he recalled. "I went crazy, like with Chris Cornell and [our supergroup] Temple of the Dog on Reach Down, all those years ago. I got to do it again. Usually the first or second takes are best. After that I start thinking about it and it doesn’t have the feel. But Andrew caught the lightning in a bottle, as they say.”

Whenever Pearl Jam does release the new album, they also plan to tour. It could be an exciting year for fans!