Stone Gossard Reveals Exciting New Details About Pearl Jam's Upcoming Album

By Logan DeLoye

June 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard just revealed some exciting new details regarding the band's upcoming album, and you're not going to want to miss this! According to Consequence of Sound, Gossard shared that the next album is "close to the finish line." This project will be the "Jeremy" standouts first album since "Gigaton," released in 2020.

“We’re getting closer and closer, it’s gonna be a good one!" The extreme excitement for the release of their upcoming album is due in part to dedicated producer Andrew Watt. Gossard mentioned that Watt is such a huge fan of the "Even Flow" artists, that he can play all of their songs.

“[He is the] most hardcore Pearl Jam fan you’ll ever meet. He can play all of our songs, and all of Soundgarden’s songs back at us — better than we can play them. It’s been such a joy to make a record with him. He’s energizing us." Consequence of Sound mentioned that Watt has worked with a slew of notable musicians throughout the years including Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop, and Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder as part of a 2022 solo project.

Gossard also revealed that the upcoming album will sound a lot like Pearl Jam's early days, but said that the fans can "be the judge of that."

Pearl Jam
