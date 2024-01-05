North Carolina Cities Rank Among The Worst In The U.S. For Jobs In 2024

Finding a job is a very difficult, time-consuming task that could be made better or worse depending on where you live. Bigger cities may have more businesses and therefore more opportunities, but with that comes higher competition from other job-seekers throwing their name into the ring. On the other side of things, smaller cities and towns may have a lower cost of living and easier commute but fewer places actually hiring.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities across the country to determine which are the best (and worst) places for jobs in the new year, and several cities in North Carolina made the list:

No. 31: Raleigh

No. 39: Charlotte

No. 79: Durham

No. 131: Greensboro

No. 156 Winston-Salem

No. 165: Fayetteville

Though Raleigh and Charlotte ranked fairly high on the list, with North Carolina's capital city even tying several other cities on the list as having the highest median annual income, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Fayetteville fared worst and placed near the bottom.

These are the 10 best U.S. cities for jobs in 2024:

Scottsdale, Arizona Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah Columbia, Maryland Austin, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Plano, Texas Boston, Massachusetts

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across two factors: job market and socio-economics. These factors were then evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth, unemployment rate, industry variety, job security, job satisfaction, disability-friendliness of employers, median annual income, average work & commute time, transit score, housing affordability, annual transportation costs, safety and more.

Check out the full report at WalletHub to see which cities are the best, and which are the worst, for jobs in 2024.