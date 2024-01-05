Smashing Pumpkins Announce Public Search For New Guitarist

Smashing Pumpkins are in search of a new guitarist, and they're casting a wide net. The band put out an open call on social media and anyone can apply. “the application process is open to anyone who might be interested," an Instagram post reads. "Applications may submit a resume and any related material to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.”

The search comes after longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced his departure from the band in October.

"It's easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 I had no idea what I was getting into," he wrote in a statement. "The opportunity seemed to have come out of nowhere. I was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature when a close friend messaged me and said The Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitar player. Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into. It was one of the best decisions I've made in my life."

"The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify," Schroeder added. "Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I've decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening."

Whoever ends up with the job better be prepared for life on the road. The Pumpkins are joining Green Day on their extensive Saviors Tour later this year.

See the band's announcement below.