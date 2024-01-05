Tennessee City Named One Of America's 'Most Overlooked' Travel Destinations

Traveling is a great way to see the beauty and wonder that is around every corner in America. However, you don't have to visit mega-popular cities like bustling New York City, jazzy and eclectic New Orleans or celebrity haven Los Angeles to have a great time.

Cheapism understands that some travelers want to look beyond the tourist traps so it compiled a list of the "most overlooked travel cities" in America, places where people can "happily fill a weekend or more without battling the crowds." One city in Tennessee made the cut.

According to the site, Knoxville is one of the most underrated travel destinations in the U.S., with a variety of factors influencing the decision such as "laid-back" vibe, proximity to nature and outdoor activities and exciting food and drink scene. In addition to all that the city has to offer, Cheapism suggests visiting the nearby Ijams Nature Center to rent a paddle board at Mead's Quarry or even taking an adventurous leap of faith on a zip line.

Here's what Cheapism says makes Knoxville a city you don't want to miss:

"Immediately bypassing Knoxville for garish, tourist-packed Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge is a mistake. This laid-back college town has been branded 'Austin without the hype,' and visitors will find a surprisingly robust music scene. Downtown, be sure to explore Market Square and nearby Old City for the best selection of bars and restaurants. And check out the 1,000-acre Urban Wilderness, which has plenty of hiking and mountain biking trails, before heading south to the Smokies."

See more of the most underrated and overlooked travel destinations in the country by visiting cheapism.com.