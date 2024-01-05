Travis Barker And Daughter Alabama Get 'Tatted Together'

Talk about the ultimate father-daughter bonding experience! Travis Barker and his daughter, Alabama Barker, kicked off the new year in style by getting inked up together.

Alabama, who turned 18 on Christmas Eve, shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her and her dad getting tattoos by artist Chuey Quintanar on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (January 3), per Page Six. In the first photo, which she captioned "tatted together," they both can be seen holding up peace signs at the camera as the blink-182 drummer gets inked while the teen is at her own station.

Her second pic showed off the new ink on the side of her hand reading "Isn't she lovely." Alabama also added the Stevie Wonder song of the same name to the Story that revealed the ink had a sweet connection to her childhood. "Fun Fact: I was rocked as a baby to this song almost everyday [sic]!" She got another small tattoo of two stars on the back of her other hand.

The rocker also used his Instagram Stories to give fans a look at his new ink that spells "self-made" across his knuckles, captioning the pic, "Just started touching up my knuckles 15 yrs after my accident," referring to the deadly 2008 plane crash he survived.