First Photos Of Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Baby Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a heartfelt Instagram slideshow introducing their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen, seven weeks after his birth. The post, captioned "ROCKY" alongside a heart emoji depicted tender moments of Barker and Kardashian cradling their infant in various poses.

In one snapshot, the reality star affectionately breastfed her son, while another captured the tattooed rockstar showering him with kisses. The couple's announcement followed the confirmation of Rocky's birth on November 4, amid revelations of Kardashian's challenging pregnancy, leading to her hospitalization for "urgent fetal surgery" in September.

Despite the stressful turn of events, Kardashian expressed gratitude for her doctors and Barker's unwavering support. The couple, already parents to children from prior relationships, joyously embraced Rocky, their first child together. Kardashian, with three smoother pregnancies in her past, developed a newfound respect for mothers facing challenges during pregnancy.

The Instagram post radiated the couple's bliss, with a source noting Kardashian's overwhelming happiness at being able to snuggle with her baby boy. Barker's tour show cancellations to be with his wife during her hospitalization underscored their commitment to each other and their expanding family.

While Kardashian and Barker initially kept birth details private, Barker had hinted at the name "Rocky 13 Barker" on a podcast episode. Fans, having speculated the name since Kardashian's baby shower, were finally introduced to the couple's newest addition through the touching Instagram reveal. The journey from a rock 'n' roll-themed gender reveal to the Instagram debut marked the couple's exciting transition into parenthood together.