Update On Trevor Lawrence's Injury Status For Crucial Week 18 Game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable for the team's final regular season game against the Tennessee Titans due to his sprained AC joint, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday (January 5).

“Today will be a big day for him. He’s progressing good,” Pederson said, acknowledging that Lawrence would be throwing harder on Friday, via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Pederson added Lawrence would play if he's medically cleared by team doctors.

“If he's good to go, he's good to go. If he's out there, he's rolling." Marone said via Wolfe.

Lawrence was ruled inactive for the first time in his NFL career last week, having previously started 49 consecutive games since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Veteran backup C.J. Beathard threw for 178 yards on 17 of 24 passing during a 26-0 win against the Carolina Panthers, who were guaranteed to finish with the season with the NFL's worst record with the loss last week.