Update On Trevor Lawrence's Injury Status For Crucial Week 18 Game

By Jason Hall

January 5, 2024

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Photo: Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable for the team's final regular season game against the Tennessee Titans due to his sprained AC joint, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday (January 5).

“Today will be a big day for him. He’s progressing good,” Pederson said, acknowledging that Lawrence would be throwing harder on Friday, via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Pederson added Lawrence would play if he's medically cleared by team doctors.

“If he's good to go, he's good to go. If he's out there, he's rolling." Marone said via Wolfe.

Lawrence was ruled inactive for the first time in his NFL career last week, having previously started 49 consecutive games since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Veteran backup C.J. Beathard threw for 178 yards on 17 of 24 passing during a 26-0 win against the Carolina Panthers, who were guaranteed to finish with the season with the NFL's worst record with the loss last week.

Lawrence threw for 3,736 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading the Jaguars to an 8-7 record through the team's first 15 games, which includes a 4-1 record against division opponents. Jacksonville has led the AFC South Division standings throughout the season and would clinch the division title with a win against the Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, who will play each other on Saturday (January 6), have the same 9-7 record as the Jaguars, however, are both 3-2 against AFC South opponents. The Texans split wins with Jacksonville and would need a win against the Colts and a Jaguars loss to win the division title.

