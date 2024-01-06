Cher's plea for an immediate conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman's finances faced a setback as a Los Angeles judge, Jessica A. Uzcategui, declined the request during a court hearing on Friday.

Elijah, 47, attended the hearing for a temporary conservatorship, accompanied by Cher's legal representatives, who argued the situation's urgency as a 'life and death' matter.

Court documents obtained by People detailed Cher's concerns, citing worries that any funds allocated to her son might be spent on drugs, given his severe mental health and substance abuse issues. The filing stressed the immediate necessity for a conservatorship to safeguard Elijah's assets.

Cher's primary apprehension extended to Elijah's overall well-being, fearing that he might be left without financial support. The court filing underscored Elijah's entitlement to regular trust distributions but emphasized the risk of funds being quickly depleted for drugs, jeopardizing his life.

Despite Cher's urgent plea, the court, under Judge Uzcategui, did not grant the temporary conservatorship on that Friday. The judge ruled that Elijah's attorneys needed more time for preparation, considering the last-minute filing of documents. The case was adjourned until January 29.

During the hearing, Elijah also requested the release of a court-appointed attorney, sharing that he had secured his own legal representation. He contested the need for a conservatorship, asserting there was no emergency requiring such measures. Elijah explained his focus on reconciling with his wife and navigating a path to sobriety. While appreciating Cher's love and support, he made it clear that unsolicited help was not necessary at this time.

The court has scheduled a hearing for a permanent conservatorship order on March 6.