Cher, the 77-year-old music icon, shared an incredibly candid piece of advice revolving around dating during an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date YouTube series.

When asked about the one thing she believes all women should do at least once in their life, Cher enthusiastically responded, "Go out with a younger man."Currently dating 37-year-old Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior, Cher reflected on her preference for younger partners. She got even more real, making the surprising confession that "older men just do not like me."

In the interview, Cher disclosed the unconventional start of her now serious relationship with Alexander in 2022.

While planning a trip to Switzerland, Alexander texted her, expressing concern in an unfamiliar way to the performer about her departure, “‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three Ys.” Cher humorously recounted the moment, saying, "He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby."

Despite initially dismissing the idea of falling in love with a younger man, especially through text, Cher humorously noted, "There goes that theory."

Cher's advice, grounded in her personal experiences, emphasized the positive side to her unconventional love life, and her candid revelations on relationships offer a glimpse into her unique perspective.