Christian Oliver's Wife Breaks Silence On Crash That Killed Him, Daughters
By Jason Hall
January 6, 2024
Jessica Klepser, the wife of actor Christian Oliver, broke her silence following a plane crash that killed him and their two daughters earlier this week.
Oliver, 51, a native of Germany, whose real name is Christian Klepser; his daughters, Annik Klepser, 12, and Madita Klepser, 10; and the plane's pilot and owner, Robert Sachs, were all identified by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Friday (January 5) as the casualties in a single-engine plane crash into the sea off a Caribbean island one day prior.
WundaBar Pilates shared a statement on behalf of Jessica Klepser, who works as company's regional manager in California.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members," the statement reads. "Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."
The plane reportedly took off from F Mitchell Airport in Becquia and was traveling to nearby St. Lucia before experiencing issues while airborne.
"The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination," RSVG Police Force wrote on its Facebook account. "Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean."
TRAGIC PLANE CRASH IN BEQUIA A small, one (1) engine aircraft, Registration Number N4023B, owned and piloted by Mr....Posted by RSVG Police Force on Thursday, January 4, 2024
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Sachs was reported to have radioed the tower about the plane's issues shortly after takeoff and was turning back before communication was lost.
Oliver shared a photo of a sunset beach scene on his Instagram account three days prior to his death.
"Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 [here] we come," he wrote.