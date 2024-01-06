Christian Oliver's Wife Breaks Silence On Crash That Killed Him, Daughters

Jessica Klepser, the wife of actor Christian Oliver, broke her silence following a plane crash that killed him and their two daughters earlier this week.

Oliver, 51, a native of Germany, whose real name is Christian Klepser; his daughters, Annik Klepser, 12, and Madita Klepser, 10; and the plane's pilot and owner, Robert Sachs, were all identified by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Friday (January 5) as the casualties in a single-engine plane crash into the sea off a Caribbean island one day prior.

WundaBar Pilates shared a statement on behalf of Jessica Klepser, who works as company's regional manager in California.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members," the statement reads. "Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."