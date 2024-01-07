JAY-Z has been fueling excitement about new music since the trailer for The Book of Clarence debuted last August. The veteran rapper shared the clip, which revealed his contribution to the soundtrack, to his new Instagram account. Back in November, Jeymes Samuel dropped the soundtrack's first single “Hallelujah Heaven” which also features Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks. Kid Cudi will also appear on the soundtrack along with other artists who will be revealed soon.



“The Book of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years,” Samuel said in a press release. “While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book of Clarence were always there percolating in my mind. There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie. It was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track ‘Hallelujah Heaven.’ Collaborating with Lil’ Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope; I loved getting them all on the same track.”



The Book of Clarence arrives in theaters January 12. Check out more scenes from the premiere below.