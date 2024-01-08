21 Savage Teases Collaboration With Donald Glover & Caleb McLaughlin

21 Savage was caught in the middle of an immigration controversy after he was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019. He was accused overstaying his welcome in the U.S. by 13 years after his visa expired. He was held in ICE custody until he was released a couple of weeks later. He previously faced deportation and couldn't travel outside of the country. Last year, Drake confirmed that 21 officially became a U.S. citizen and received his green card on his song "8 AM in Charlotte" from his For All The Dogs album.



The update is another sign that 21 could be preparing to release his upcoming solo album. His post appears to coincide with similar images that have appeared on billboards that recently appeared in selection locations. As of this report, there's no other information available about his new LP. It would arrive over a year after he teamed up with Drake for their joint album Her Loss.