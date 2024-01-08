Alaska Airlines Plane's Missing Door Blows Off Midflight, Found In Backyard

The door plug that blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight over the weekend was found by a teacher identified only as 'Bob' in his Portland backyard, federal officials confirmed Sunday (January 7) via the New York Post.

“We are really pleased that Bob found this,” said National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy during a media briefing. “We’re gonna go pick that up and make sure that we begin analyzing it."

The officials announced the discovery two days after the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 was forced to make an emergency landing and was spotted with a large hole on its left side. The plane was reported to have had 170 people on board at the time of the incident.