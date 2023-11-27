Plane Crew Forced To Hold Cracked Door Shut Mid-Flight

An American Airlines passenger claims the plane's crew held a cracked door shut during a frightening mid-flight incident last week.

X user @jinworIdwide shared a post in which she claimed the flight, which was scheduled to land in Mexico City, diverted back to Los Angeles International Airport due to the emergency.

"American Airlines had to deplane us, and my boss heard the flight attendants say that there was a crack in the door, and they had to physically hold the door closed while they turned the plane back to LAX," she wrote.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told the U.S. Sun that the flight returned to LAX due to a "possible mechanical issue" and specified that it landed safely and taxied to the gate before departing to its destination hours later, though not commenting on whether flight crew members held the plane door shut.