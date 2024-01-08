Tiger Woods Announces Surprising Split From Longtime Top Sponsor

Tiger Woods announced his partnership with Nike has come to an end after 27 years in a statement shared on his social media accounts Monday (January 8).

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”