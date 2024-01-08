Tiger Woods Announces Surprising Split From Longtime Top Sponsor
By Jason Hall
January 8, 2024
Tiger Woods announced his partnership with Nike has come to an end after 27 years in a statement shared on his social media accounts Monday (January 8).
“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”
Woods, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential golfers of all-time, signed multiple deals with Nike during his professional career, which included a 10-year, $200 million extension in 2013. The 15-time major champion has his own brand of apparel and footwear released by Nike, however, has been wearing FootJoy shoes since his life-threatening car accident in 2021.
Woods also signed a clubs with TaylorMade and ball deal with Bridgestone after Nike ceased its production of golf equipment in 2016.
“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful,” Nike wrote in a caption of its own post shared on Instagram, along with a photo of Woods celebrating under text that stated, "It was a hell of a round, Tiger."