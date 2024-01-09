Bassist Justin Chancellor Reveals When TOOL Plan To Record A New Album

Justin Chancellor is promising fans they won't have to wait another 13 years before TOOL releases new music. During a new interview with Consequence, the bassist spoke about the band's recording plans.

“Well, there’s a lot to be put together,” he confessed. “We have, as usual, loads of ideas, loads of stuff that didn’t get used — constantly writing new stuff. I write something, I immediately know it’s for Tool. It sounds the right way.”

“I’d say by June we’re going to be back home after Europe, and the second half of the year we’re going to get in and give it another go to try and put some of it together," Chancellor added. "We’re not going to be taking so much time over it if we’re going to do an album. We’re going to figure out how to do it a little bit quicker.”

TOOL are spending the first half of the year on the road. See a full list of tour dates below.

TOOL 2024 Tour Dates

1/10 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

1/12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

1/13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

1/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1/19 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

1/23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

1/24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

1/26 Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

1/27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

1/31 Austin, TX Moody Center

2/2 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

2/3 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

2/5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

2/9 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

2/12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

2/14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

2/15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

2/17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

2/18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena