Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., based in Raleigh, North Carolina, issued a voluntary recall on Monday for various products in Nevada, including Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost, Hot, Reaper, Scorpion and Very Hot, all packaged in 1.5oz glass jars.

The recall is prompted by the undisclosed presence of wheat in these items, posing a potential risk of severe allergic reactions for individuals with wheat allergies or sensitivity.

The affected products, identifiable by UPC codes and use-by dates up to December 2024, were distributed nationally from January 2022 to September 2022 to wholesalers across the United States.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services notified the company on January 4 about the absence of information regarding the use of wheat flour on the label.

Although no illnesses have been reported to date, Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc. strongly advises consumers who purchased these products between October 1, 2023, and January 4, 2024, to refrain from consumption. These products, primarily available online and in retail stores throughout the country, were packaged in glass jars.

For any inquiries, consumers can contact Chris Tuorto at 919-656-7688, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

The voluntary recall is conducted in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration.