iHeartPodcast Awards To Return Live In Partnership With SXSW

It's time to celebrate all of your favorite podcasts, because iHeartRadio, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, has joined forces with South by Southwest (SXSW) for the return of the iHeartPodcast Awards live and in-person.

The 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards will take place during this year's SXSW Converence and Festivals in Austin, Texas at the Fairmont Hotel on Monday, March 11th at 8pm CT, and is set to once again honor the best and most innovative industry podcasts and creators of 2023.

Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartPodcast Awards via a video stream in partnership with YouTube on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. The event will then be availble on demand following the initial livestream. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on select iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and through the iHeartRadio app.

Nominees across categories include podcasts from all creators, distributors and platforms with a judging panel composed of blue-ribbon podcast industry leaders, creatives and visionaries who will determine the winners in categories including comedy, crime, news, pop culture, sports, food, business and more. In addition to the panel-judged category awards, one award — the coveted Podcast of the Year — will have a fan voting component. The iHeartPocdast Awards will also pay tribute to creators, organizations and podcasts that have made groundbreaking industry contributions via its Icon Awards.

Nominees for the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards, in addition to guest hosts, celebrity appearances and more, will be announced in the coming months — so stay tuned for more!