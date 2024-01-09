Popular Restaurant Serves Georgia's 'Must-Try' Sandwich

Sandwiches come in a shapes, sizes and flavors, so what makes one stand out from the rest? What takes a sandwich to the next level from being simply tasty to one that is out of this world? 24/7 Tempo searched around the country to see the various food specialties served in different regions, compiling a list of the "must-try" sandwich in each state and the best place to find the "definitive version" of it. According to the site:

"Some sandwiches draw on a region's ethnic culinary heritage; some are inspired by what's being hunted, grown, or fished locally; others are a spin on a local barbecue style; and some were simply invented in the state in question and have since become iconic."

According to the list, the sandwich that everyone in Georgia absolutely "must try" (if they haven't already) is the Pimento Cheese sandwich, specifically the one served at Fox Bros. BBQ in Atlanta. Here's what the site had to say about Georgia's "must-try" sandwich:

"In Georgia, pimento cheese is a point of pride for countless restaurants, where it's served on burgers, with crackers, and between two slices of bread. Every chef has his or her own recipe, but it usually involved sharp cheddar cheese, mayo, pimentos, and a variety of spices and seasonings."

Read up on more of the country's "must-try" local sandwiches by checking out the full list at 247tempo.com.