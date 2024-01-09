Selena Gomez is setting the record straight, determined to shut down the recent speculation surrounding her conversation at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Two days after sparking rumors by seemingly gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with best friend Taylor Swift, Gomez took to E! News' Instagram to clarify.

She revealed that she was sharing details about two friends who had hooked up, underlining the private nature of the discussion.

Fans were sent into a frenzy when a video from inside the Golden Globes captured Gomez talking animatedly to Swift and Keleigh Sperry.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman even disclosed that Gomez mentioned, "He didn't want a picture with me. He said no."

However, Gomez's recent revelation on Instagram suggests a different narrative.

The video showed Swift reacting in shock, while Sperry appeared to seek clarification, mentioning Chalamet. Gomez nodded in response, leaving fans speculating about a possible rift involving Kylie Jenner.

Chalamet, who has been romantically linked to Jenner since April 2023, emphatically denied any drama between himself, Gomez and Jenner during an encounter with TMZ. Despite previous reports of tension between Gomez and Jenner, Chalamet reassured that all was well, asserting their positive relationship.

Jenner has yet to address the rumored gossip publicly.