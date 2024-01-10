Foodies Lose It Over Massive Version Of Big Mac Set To Hit US

Foodies are getting excited over the return of a massive version of McDonald's iconic Big Mac across the United States this month.

The Double Big Mac will be offered for a limited time beginning on January 24, McDonald's announced Tuesday (January 9) via FOX Los Angeles. The Double Big Mac, which was initially rolled out alongside the alternatively smaller Little Mac in March 2020 and is still offered in other countries, including Australia, has the same ingredients as McDonald's signature burger, but with four beef patties instead of two.

“Yum! I can’t wait! I’ll take 3 please," a Facebook user wrote via News.com.au.

"They did it. They finally did it. The double Big Mac," X user @ivo_simao wrote.