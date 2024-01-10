Foodies Lose It Over Massive Version Of Big Mac Set To Hit US
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2024
Foodies are getting excited over the return of a massive version of McDonald's iconic Big Mac across the United States this month.
The Double Big Mac will be offered for a limited time beginning on January 24, McDonald's announced Tuesday (January 9) via FOX Los Angeles. The Double Big Mac, which was initially rolled out alongside the alternatively smaller Little Mac in March 2020 and is still offered in other countries, including Australia, has the same ingredients as McDonald's signature burger, but with four beef patties instead of two.
“Yum! I can’t wait! I’ll take 3 please," a Facebook user wrote via News.com.au.
"They did it. They finally did it. The double Big Mac," X user @ivo_simao wrote.
McDonald’s brings the Double Big Mac back to the U.S. McDonald’s Double Big Mac was first introduced in early March 2020 and includes four beef patties and additional sauce. https://t.co/JA9deBiBGi pic.twitter.com/LPvVEt0dc0— Restaurant News (@NRNonline) January 10, 2024
Last November, McDonald's announced plans for a major overhaul to its burgers, including the Big Mac, in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time. The global fast food chain plans to rollout what it calls its "best burgers ever," putting a focus on correcting dry patties and squishy buns.
The announced changes included the following:
- Six patties grilled at a time instead of eight to have its auto-cooking mechanism apply less pressure and retain more burger patty juices
- More sauce on Big Macs
- Addition of thicker, buttery brioche buns to retain heat
- Sesame seeds more randomly scattered on buns
- Cheese taken out of refrigerators sooner to melt more when cooked
- Onions rehydrated after purchase to provide more juiciness
- Lettuce and pickles stored in smaller containers to be refreshed more often.
The changes were initially introduced at select international markets including Australia, Canada and Belgium and have since been rolled out in several West Coast cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Boise and Tucson, among others, with plans to go nationwide by 2024.
“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” said Chef Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation, said in a statement obtained by Nation's Restaurant News.
“Our classic burgers are what made McDonald's famous. They’ve become a cultural icon over the years. We saw the opportunity to make a few changes in our kitchens to make them even more delicious and get back to what people loved most about them in the first place… making them hotter, juicier and tastier," added Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.