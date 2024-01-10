Melania Trump's Mother Amalija Knavs Dead At 78

Amalija Knavs, the mother of former First Lady Melania Trump, has died at the age of 78, her daughter revealed in a post shared on her X account Tuesday (January 9).

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Trump wrote. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

The former first lady didn't provide additional details, however, her mother's battle with an illness had been known publicly.