Melania Trump's Mother Amalija Knavs Dead At 78
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2024
Amalija Knavs, the mother of former First Lady Melania Trump, has died at the age of 78, her daughter revealed in a post shared on her X account Tuesday (January 9).
"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Trump wrote. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."
The former first lady didn't provide additional details, however, her mother's battle with an illness had been known publicly.
Last month, a source close to the Trump family told FOX News Digital that Melania's noted absence from the Trump family's Christmas card was because she was taking care of her ailing mother.
“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” the source said. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”
Former President Donald Trump shared a post honoring Knavs on his Truth Social platform.
“This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!!” Trump wrote. “Melania’s great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky. She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!”