Paramore Squash Breakup Rumors, Tease New Music

Paramore fans can rest tonight easy knowing that the band is not breaking up. In fact, they're releasing new music! Well, sort of.

On Wednesday (January 10), the trio returned to social media to tease their contribution to an upcoming Talking Heads tribute album. The album, titled Stop Making Sense after the band's 1984 film, features 16 artists covering 16 songs and includes Paramore's take on "Burning Down The House." The post includes a snippet of the accompanying music video, co-directed by the band's Zac Farro, promising that the full video and song are "coming soon."

See the teaser below.