Paramore Squash Breakup Rumors, Tease New Music
By Katrina Nattress
January 10, 2024
Paramore fans can rest tonight easy knowing that the band is not breaking up. In fact, they're releasing new music! Well, sort of.
On Wednesday (January 10), the trio returned to social media to tease their contribution to an upcoming Talking Heads tribute album. The album, titled Stop Making Sense after the band's 1984 film, features 16 artists covering 16 songs and includes Paramore's take on "Burning Down The House." The post includes a snippet of the accompanying music video, co-directed by the band's Zac Farro, promising that the full video and song are "coming soon."
See the teaser below.
The news comes weeks after Paramore scared fans after wiping their socials and deleting their website.
This panicked fans because in a recent interview with Uproxx the band admitted there was some uncertainty regarding their future. As Loudwire points out, Paramore shared an excerpt from the feature on Instagram Story on December 14, which raised eyebrows:
Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.
Thankfully it appears that the band is still very much together!