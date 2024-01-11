Colorado Town Declared The 'Richest' One In The State

The United States is home to all kinds of unique locations, especially when it comes to where the affluent reside. We're talking about pristine neighborhoods, luxurious-looking suburbs, and huge houses lining manicured streets. Some of these places are gated communities or grow big enough to be considered a town or small city. If one thing is for certain, you can find them in just about every corner of the nation.

For those curious about these lavish locations, 24/7 Wall St. updated its list of every state's richest town. The website broke down how it used data to determine its picks:

"Using five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2022 [American Community Survey], 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest town in every state. We considered all 13,797 cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities with available data and populations between 1,000 and 25,000, and ranked them on average household income. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS."

Cherry Hills Village was named Colorado's richest town! Located in Arapahoe County, the average household income is $486,405 compared to the state average of $117,508. The median home value is estimated at $2,000,001, and the state average is $465,900. The five-year average unemployment rate is 2.8%. Over 6,400 people live in this town.

